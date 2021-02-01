Joe Gibbs Racing Announces Extensions With Driver Denny Hamlin and FedEx

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that it has extended agreements with driver Denny Hamlin and long-time sponsor FedEx with a pair of multi-year agreements.

“The relationship between FedEx and our organization has been a tremendous success story in so many ways and we’re excited that FedEx will continue to support Denny and our No. 11 team,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “Denny continues to perform at the top of our sport and our goal is to continue to position him and FedEx to win a championship.”

Hamlin is a three-time winner and defending champion of the Daytona 500. He has 44 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Chesterfield, VA native has been a model of consistency amassing 280 top-ten and 179 top-five finishes in 542 career starts. Nobody has visited victory lane more than Hamlin over the past two seasons, with his 13 wins in the Cup Series tied for the most over that time.

“I’m so fortunate to have the support of FedEx behind me throughout my career,” said Hamlin. “I take a tremendous amount of pride in having the opportunity to represent them not only on the racetrack, but also in the community through the countless programs they have supported for the better part of these past two decades.”

“FedEx has remained the primary sponsor of the #11 car and Denny Hamlin for over fifteen years, and together we have celebrated many successes on and off the track including 3 Daytona 500 wins,” said Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President, FedEx Integrated and Marketing Communications. “The FedEx Racing relationship with Joe Gibbs Racing has continued to provide meaningful opportunities for us to engage our customers, team members, and fans, as well as make a positive impact in the community. We are honored to extend this relationship with the Joe Gibbs Racing organization for multiple years and continue the drive for a NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

Terms of either agreement will not be disclosed.

JGR PR