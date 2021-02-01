Moneylion races into third consecutive year as Team Penske partner

MoneyLion, the leading all-in-one digital financial platform, today announced a renewed partnership with Team Penske for multiple races in the 2021 NASCAR season, beginning with the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opening Clash at Daytona.

MoneyLion will be featured as a primary partner at select NASCAR events in 2021 on the cars driven by Brad Keselowski and Austin Cindric. The company will also be an associate sponsor throughout the season on the No. 22 Ford driven by Joey Logano. Keselowski will race the No. 2 MoneyLion Ford Mustang in the Clash at Daytona exhibition event on Tuesday evening, February 9 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS).

“At MoneyLion, we are passionate about providing hard working Americans access to the tools and personalized financial advice they need to get engaged in their finances and feel confident about their future,” said Dee Choubey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MoneyLion. “In much the same way, we’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Team Penske for a third consecutive year and joining with them to offer racing fans a fun and engaging way to get in on the excitement of the start of the NASCAR season.”

As part of the season-opening exhibition race, MoneyLion will continue its tradition of rewarding loyal NASCAR fans by launching its #ClashCash promotion, celebrating Keselowski’s participation in the unique event. Through the #ClashCash contest, MoneyLion will give MoneyLion Racing Twitter followers an opportunity to win cash prizes and Team Penske-autographed items to during each lap of the race. A final winner selected at random following the race will win $2,000 plus an autographed piece of sheet metal from one of MoneyLion’s Ford Mustangs.

“It’s great to have MoneyLion back on board for 2021 and to be a part of the 2 crew for the Clash,” said Keselowski. “On top of that, MoneyLion has always found unique and fun ways to engage with our fans and the Clash Cash program is no different. MoneyLion has created an extra incentive for fans to watch the race, be active on social media and feel like they are a real part of the Clash at Daytona. Everyone has a chance to win a nice cash prize, plus someone will own a piece of a MoneyLion Ford Mustang at the end of the night.”

MoneyLion entered NASCAR with a roar in 2018, serving as a primary sponsor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Cindric. Since then, the company has teamed with Keselowski, Logano, Cindric and Ryan Blaney in both the Cup and Xfinity Series to tremendous success – including the 2020 Xfinity Series Championship with Cindric. Along the way, all four Team Penske drivers have appeared in national and regional campaigns aimed at promoting financial responsibility.

To enter the #CashClash contest, participants must follow MoneyLion Racing and MoneyLion on Twitter and correctly answer trivia questions and include the #ClashCash and #MoneyLion hashtags. The trivia questions will range from NASCAR culture, to “Clash” race history and more.

The season-opening Clash at Daytona will take place under the lights and the Cup Series cars will race on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course at DIS for the first time in the history of the event. The race will be televised live on FS1 at 7:00 pm ET on February 9.

Team Penske PR