Frank Kerr to crew chief for Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports, NASCAR’s newly formed team to join the Cup Series, announces today that Frank Kerr will join the team as a crew chief for the upcoming season. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series campaign will mark Kerr’s 14th year as a crew chief in the Cup Series.

“It means so much to have Frank join the team and crew chief,” said BJ McLeod. “He’s the backbone for this new driver/crew chief combination and it’s meant so much as we get our program started to have Frank here.”

After working with racers over the years such as  Bobby Labonte, David Gilliland and Corey LaJoie, the Pennsylvania native will lead the No. 78 Ford Mustang team with the team co-owner and driver, BJ McLeod.

Throughout his whole life, Kerr has been living and breathing motorsports, whether it be under the hood or behind the wheel. In his racing career, Kerr earned the title of four-time All Star Champion and collected over 250 wins in open-wheel competitions such as World of Outlaws (WoO) and USAC across dirt tracks nation-wide.

