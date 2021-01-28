FOX NASCAR Booth Featuring Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon and Clint Bowyer Ready for Daytona Debut

Starting the engines on its 21st season of NASCAR coverage and its 18th as home to The Great American Race, FOX Sports sets its Daytona Speedweeks talent assignments.

Highlighting the 2021 season openers, NASCAR CUP SERIES driver Clint Bowyer joins the FOX NASCAR CUP SERIES booth for his first DAYTONA 500 ( Sunday, Feb. 14 , at 2:30 PM ET on FOX), and veteran motor sports reporter Jamie Little makes her historic move to the ARCA MENARDS SERIES broadcast booth as the first female play-by-play announcer for a nationally televised motor sports series.

Additionally, three-time NASCAR CUP SERIES champion and NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Tony Stewart joins Adam Alexander and Bowyer on the call for the NASCAR XFINITY SERIES race at Daytona ( Saturday, Feb 13 , at 5:00 PM ET on FS1), with Regan Smith and Vince Welch reporting from the pits. The prerace team consists of Shannon Spake, NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Bobby Labonte and Larry McReynolds.

Mike Joy, covering his 42nd DAYTONA 500 for live television or radio, handles DAYTONA 500 play-by-play, with NASCAR Hall-of-Famer and four-time NASCAR CUP SERIES champion Jeff Gordon and Bowyer serving as analysts. In addition to her new role with the ARCA MENARDS SERIES, Little also continues as a DAYTONA 500 pit reporter, alongside Smith and Welch.

Longtime race analyst and two-time DAYTONA 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds, back with FOX for his 18th Daytona Speedweeks as a broadcaster, partners with Joy, Gordon and Bowyer, delivering unmatched insight from the FOX Sports studios in Charlotte.

FOX Deportes returns to the DAYTONA 500 for its ninth consecutive season, with renowned announcer Tony Rivera providing play-by-play and Emmy Award-winner Jessi Losada and Giselle Zarur delivering analysis.

Handling DAYTONA 500 pre-race coverage on FOX and FS1 from the track and the Charlotte studios, hosts Chris Myers and Spake team with Gordon, Bowyer, McReynolds, two-time DAYTONA 500 winner Michael Waltrip and Labonte to keep race fans up to date leading into The Great American Race. Myers, working his 18th DAYTONA 500 for FOX, will continue his at-track hosting role for the remainder of the 2021 FOX NASCAR season. Veteran sports reporter and acclaimed storyteller Tom Rinaldi also will contribute to FOX NASCAR DAYTONA 500 coverage.

FOX NASCAR analyst and 2010 DAYTONA 500 winner Jamie McMurray is back behind the wheel for the 2021 DAYTONA 500 and will return to the FOX Sports team full-time the following week.

Talent lineups for additional NASCAR CUP SERIES Daytona Speedweeks events:

BUSCH CLASH at DAYTONA ( Tuesday, Feb. 9 , at 7:00 PM ET, FS1) – Mike Joy (play-by-play), Jeff Gordon (analyst), Clint Bowyer (analyst), Larry McReynolds (analyst), Jamie Little (pit reporter) and Regan Smith (pit reporter)

, at 7:00 PM ET, FS1) – Mike Joy (play-by-play), Jeff Gordon (analyst), Clint Bowyer (analyst), Larry McReynolds (analyst), Jamie Little (pit reporter) and Regan Smith (pit reporter) DAYTONA 500 QUALIFYING ( Wednesday, Feb. 10 , at 7:00 PM ET, FS1) – Mike Joy (play-by-play), Jeff Gordon (analyst), Clint Bowyer (analyst), Larry McReynolds (analyst) and Jamie Little (pit reporter)

, at 7:00 PM ET, FS1) – Mike Joy (play-by-play), Jeff Gordon (analyst), Clint Bowyer (analyst), Larry McReynolds (analyst) and Jamie Little (pit reporter) DUEL AT DAYTONA ( Thursday, Feb. 11 , at 7:00 PM ET, FS1) – Mike Joy (play-by-play), Jeff Gordon (analyst), Clint Bowyer (analyst), Larry McReynolds (analyst), Jamie Little (pit reporter) and Regan Smith (pit reporter)

The NASCAR XFINITY SERIES race at Daytona has Smith and Welch reporting from the pits. The prerace team consists of Spake, Labonte and McReynolds.

Welch and Waltrip call the action for the NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES race from Daytona ( Friday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 PM on FS1), with Little and Smith in the pits. Kaitlyn Vincie, Todd Bodine and Phil Parsons handle pre-race duties.

On Saturday, Feb. 13 , at 1:30 PM ET on FS1, Parsons joins Little in the ARCA MENARDS SERIES booth, along with 2016 ARCA champion Chase Briscoe. Kate Osborne and Jamie Howe report from the pits.

FOX NASCAR has won 25 Sports Emmy Awards since its inaugural year of coverage in 2001, including multiple statues for Outstanding Live Sports Series, Live Event Audio/Sound and Live Technical Team Remote.

Fox Sports PR