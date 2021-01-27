FOX Sports & FOX Deportes Set Programming Schedule for Daytona Speedweeks Coverage

FOX Sports kicks off its 21st season of NASCAR coverage with a packed slate of live racing from Daytona International Speedway on six consecutive days beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9 , culminating with the DAYTONA 500 on FOX and FOX Deportes on Sunday, Feb. 14 (2:30 PM ET). Live DAYTONA 500 prerace coverage begins on FS1 with NASCAR RACEDAY at 11:00 AM ET, before the show’s move to FOX at 1:00 PM ET.

FOX NASCAR’s presentation of Daytona Speedweeks, anchored by its 18th DAYTONA 500, also includes FS1’s live telecast of the season openers for both the NASCAR XFINITY SERIES and ARCA MENARDS SERIES on Saturday, Feb. 13 , and the NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES on Friday, Feb. 12 . This year marks the 19th consecutive season of exclusive Truck Series coverage for FOX Sports.

The DAYTONA 500 is streamed live in English and Spanish on the FOX Sports app. FOX Deportes, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S., also offers live coverage of the DAYTONA 500.

NASCAR RACE HUB returns for the 2021 season just one day before cars hit the track at Daytona, on Monday, Feb. 8 , live at 6:00 PM ET on FS1. Below is the complete FOX Sports and FOX Deportes’ Daytona Speedweeks programming schedule:

FOX NASCAR DAYTONA SPEEDWEEKS SCHEDULE

(all times live and ET unless otherwise noted and subject to change)

Monday, Feb. 8

NASCAR RACE HUB (6:00-7:00 PM) (FS1)

Tuesday, Feb. 9

NASCAR RACEDAY (BUSCH CLASH AT DAYTONA) (6:00-7:00 PM) (FS1)

BUSCH CLASH AT DAYTONA (7:00-9:00 PM) (FS1)

Wednesday, Feb. 10

NASCAR CUP SERIES PRACTICE (12:00-1:00 PM) (FS1)

NASCAR RACE HUB (6:00-7:00 PM) (FS1)

NASCAR CUP SERIES QUALIFYING (7:00-9:00 PM) (FS1)

Thursday, Feb. 11

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES PRACTICE (5:30-6:30 PM) (FS1)

NASCAR RACEDAY (DUEL AT DAYTONA) (6:30-7:00 PM) (FS1)

DUEL AT DAYTONA (7:00-10:00 PM) (FS1)

Friday, Feb. 12

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES QUALIFYING (3:00-4:30 PM) (FS1)

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES PRACTICE (4:30-5:30 PM) (FS1)

NASCAR RACE HUB WEEKEND EDITION (5:30-6:30 PM) (FS1)

NASCAR RACEDAY: NCWTS (6:30-7:30 PM) (FS1)

NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES RACING (7:30-10:00 PM) (FS1)

Saturday, Feb. 13

NASCAR CUP SERIES PRACTICE (9:30-10:30 AM) (FS2)

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES QUALIFYING (10:30-11:00 AM) (FS2)

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES QUALIFYING (11:00 AM-12:00 PM) (FS1)

NASCAR CUP SERIES FINAL PRACTICE (12:00-1:00 PM) (FS1)

NASCAR RACE HUB WEEKEND EDITION (1:00-1:30 PM) (FS1)

ARCA MENARDS SERIES RACING (1:30-4:00 PM) (FS1)

NASCAR RACEDAY: XFINITY (4:00-5:00 PM) (FS1)

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACING (5:00-7:30 PM) (FS1)

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES POSTRACE SHOW (7:30-8:00 PM) (FS1)

Sunday, Feb. 14

NASCAR RACEDAY (DAYTONA 500) (11:00 AM-1:00 PM) (FS1)

NASCAR RACEDAY (DAYTONA 500) (1:00-2:30 PM) (FOX)

FOX DEPORTES EN VIVO (2:00-2:30 PM) (FOX Deportes)

DAYTONA 500 (2:30-6:30 PM) (FOX & FOX Deportes)

Fox Sports PR