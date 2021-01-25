NASCAR Announces 2021 Stage Lengths Featured

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Jan 25 206
NASCAR Announces 2021 Stage Lengths Getty Images for NASCAR

NASCAR announced stage lengths for the upcoming season for all three of their national series on Monday. The sanctioning body also announced technical rules ahead of the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28. 

Despite today’s announcement, NASCAR has yet to determine stage lengths for the inaugural event at Circuit of The Americas - a 3.426-mile road course in Austin, TX. They have also not determined stage lengths for the annual NCS All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Other inaugural events on the Cup Series schedule include Road America, Nashville Superspeedway, Bristol race on dirt, and IMS road course. 

Such as the Cup Series schedule, NASCAR has yet to announce stage lengths for the inaugural NXS and NCWTS events at Circuit of The Americas. Some other new tracks on the truck series schedule in 2021 include Knoxville and Watkins Glen Int’l. 

The NXS and NCWTS series will return to Nashville Superspeedway after a 10-year hiatus.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Statement from Richard Petty on the passing of Hank Aaron
Brett Winningham

Brett has been following the sport of NASCAR since the beginning of the 2006 NASCAR Sprint Cup season. Since Brett was 13, he has had a passion of chasing a job in sports that not many get the opportunity of doing. He has been in the NASCAR media since the middle of the 2010 season. Since then, he has been a part of many racing podcast shows to improve his talents. You can find him on twitter @NASCAR_Brett.

Latest from Brett Winningham

back to top