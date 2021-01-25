NASCAR announced stage lengths for the upcoming season for all three of their national series on Monday. The sanctioning body also announced technical rules ahead of the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28.

Despite today’s announcement, NASCAR has yet to determine stage lengths for the inaugural event at Circuit of The Americas - a 3.426-mile road course in Austin, TX. They have also not determined stage lengths for the annual NCS All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Other inaugural events on the Cup Series schedule include Road America, Nashville Superspeedway, Bristol race on dirt, and IMS road course.

Such as the Cup Series schedule, NASCAR has yet to announce stage lengths for the inaugural NXS and NCWTS events at Circuit of The Americas. Some other new tracks on the truck series schedule in 2021 include Knoxville and Watkins Glen Int’l.

The NXS and NCWTS series will return to Nashville Superspeedway after a 10-year hiatus.