Kelley Blue Book and Hendrick Motorsports extend partnership

Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource for vehicle pricing and valuations, has extended its sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott with a two-year contract renewal.



In 2021 and 2022, Kelley Blue Book will be featured as a two-race primary sponsor and full-season associate sponsor of Elliott’s No. 9 team. The company’s association with Hendrick Motorsports began with a one-race primary sponsorship in 2014 and expanded to two races in 2016 when KBB.com joined Elliott for his rookie year.



Elliott, 25, will pilot the No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff races Sept. 11 at Richmond Raceway and Oct. 17 at Texas Motor Speedway.



“Chase is an extraordinary championship athlete who creates enormous excitement on and off the track, connecting with fans everywhere,” said Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing for Kelley Blue Book. “We’ve been proud partners alongside Hendrick Motorsports, and our organizations are both about driving results. Chase and Hendrick Motorsports strive for excellence, and we are looking forward to building an even stronger relationship with the team.”



In 2020, Elliott became the third-youngest driver in history to win a Cup Series title. At NASCAR’s top level, the Dawsonville, Georgia, native has already won 11 points-paying races and three consecutive Most Popular Driver awards. He has never missed the playoffs in his five full-time Cup seasons.



“Kelley Blue Book has supported me since I was a Cup rookie,” Elliott said. “They have been a big part of my career and our No. 9 team, and I’m proud we were able to deliver them a championship last season. Kelley Blue Book is a major partner for our program and for Mr. (Rick) Hendrick’s whole organization. I look forward to a lot more success with them in the years ahead.”



In addition to individual consumers, Kelley Blue Book’s variety of products and services are available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Partners include Hendrick Automotive Group, which utilizes Kelley Blue Book in each of its 131 automotive retail franchises across the United States.



“Kelley Blue Book is a key relationship for us,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “They believed in Chase when he was just starting in the Cup Series, and it has paid off with big wins on the racetrack and valuable business opportunities. We’re grateful for their terrific partnership in all aspects of what we do.”

Hendrick Motorsports PR