AJ Allmendinger Returns to NASCAR Cup Series Competition with Kaulig Racing

AJ Allmendinger will make his return to the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) with Kaulig Racing at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

Allmendinger, who is set to compete in Kaulig Racing’s third, full-time entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2021, last competed in the NCS in 2018 before retiring from full-time competition.

“I am really looking forward to racing in the Cup Series once again, but more importantly, I am pumped to be racing in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing,” said Allmendinger. “I keep wanting to help Kaulig Racing grow as much as possible, and the next step is racing in some Cup races with them. Daytona is a prestigious race track to compete at, whether you are on the oval or road course, so this is a great place for Kaulig Racing's first non-superspeedway Cup race.”

Coined as a road-course ringer, Allmendinger recorded one win at Watkins Glen International, three top five and nine top-10 finishes on road courses during his tenure in the NCS. He has also notched four road course wins in the NXS, two of which he earned with Kaulig Racing.

“Having AJ (Allmendinger) compete in our very first non-superspeedway Cup race was really a no-brainer for us,” said Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing. “Kaulig Racing is honored to be able to be get AJ back into the Cup Series for the first time since his retirement. I think he will pick right back up where he left off as a road course ace.”

The Daytona International Speedway Road Course race will take place on February 21, where Allmendinger will pilot the No. 16 Camaro ZL1 1LE for Kaulig Racing.

Kaulig Racing PR