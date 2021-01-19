Derrike Cope to Make Final DAYTONA 500 Start with Rick Ware Racing

Derrike Cope will pilot the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing (RWR) Chevrolet in his final DAYTONA 500 start at Daytona International Speedway. Jacob Companies, a long time sponsor of RWR, will be the primary sponsor on board the No. 15.

Jacob Companies, a Florida based company, is a multifaceted construction firm with a focus on construction, development and technology services. Jacob Companies has been a long standing partner in NASCAR, including primary partnership at RWR for the past three years.

“I am really looking forward to running this year's Daytona 500 with Rick Ware Racing,” said Derrike Cope, former 1990 Daytona 500 Champion and StarCom Racing Team Manager. “I have known Rick and his family for a long time and I am excited to have the opportunity to go to Daytona and race for another win! I am excited to have Don Perry with Jacob Company as the primary sponsor as well. I want to thank Mike and Matt Kohler and Bill Woehlemann with StarCom Fiber for making this all possible! I could not be more excited to get back to Daytona!

Derrike Cope has two career NASCAR cup wins, the 1990 Daytona 500 and the 1990 Dover spring race, one XFINITY victory at New Hampshire in 1994, as well as a dozen Winston West victories (now known as the NASCAR K&N Series). With 722 career starts in NASCAR’s top three series, Cope is eager to get back on the track for one last lick at the Daytona 500.

“We are excited to partner together with Derrike on his final DAYTONA 500 start,” commented team owner Rick Ware. “Derrike is a former DAYTONA 500 Champion, and has had a great career in NASCAR. I look forward to seeing the No. 15 Jacob Companies Chevrolet on track in a couple weeks!”

