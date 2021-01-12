Kohler Generators Joins Roush Fenway Racing as an Anchor Partner on No. 6

Kohler Generators, a leader in whole home backup generators and which operates underneath the umbrella of Kohler Co., has partnered with Roush Fenway Racing as an anchor partner making its debut on the No. 6 Ford with driver Ryan Newman on Feb. 14 at the famed Daytona 500. Kohler Generators will also serve as Newman’s primary partner for races at Atlanta (3/21), Darlington (5/9), Charlotte (5/30), Road America (7/4), Bristol (9/18), Talladega (10/3) and Martinsville (10/31).

“We are looking forward to getting back to Daytona this year, and bringing on Kohler Generators as the primary partner for our biggest race of the season is really exciting,” said Newman, who was seconds away from winning his second Daytona 500 last season. “KOHLER is one of the most trusted brands in the world and is a natural fit with Roush Fenway and the No. 6 team. We came very close to winning this race last season, so hopefully this year we can go to Daytona, finish the job and put that Kohler Generators Ford in victory lane at what is undoubtedly one of the grandest events in all of motorsports.”

Newman, the 2008 Daytona 500 Champion, enters his 20th full season in the NASCAR Cup Series, and third behind the wheel of Hall of Fame Owner Jack Roush’s iconic No. 6 entry. The 43-year-old veteran was seconds away from winning the 2020 edition of ‘The Great American Race,’ before a horrific crash at the finish line. Newman, who was hospitalized after the accident, was released less than 48 hours later and made a miraculous return to the track after having missed only three events.

Roush Fenway boasts a pair of wins at the Daytona 500, taking the celebrated checkered flag in 2009 and 2012, with the latter serving as Roush’s historic 300th NASCAR victory. Overall, RFR has won seven times at ‘The World Center of Racing’ in NASCAR’s premier series, most recently in the 2017 summer race.

"We are pleased to welcome Kohler to the Roush Fenway Family," said NASCAR Hall-of-Fame owner Jack Roush. "We share the same pursuit of high performance in both of our fields, and I cannot think of a better place to kick off the partnership than Daytona."

This will mark Newman’s 20th Daytona 500 start. In addition to scoring a seventh-place finish in his inaugural run in 2002, the South Bend, Indiana, native has finished in the top-10 six total times, including the victory in 2008. Overall, Newman enters the 2021 campaign with 263 career top-10s, 115 top-fives, 18 wins and 51 poles.

“Our partnership with Roush Fenway Racing and driver Ryan Newman provides new opportunities to showcase the leading-edge design, technology, and reliability of KOHLER Generators with passionate and loyal NASCAR fans. Jack Roush’s hall of fame career and championships speak to his hard-earned reputation of excellence,” said Brian Melka, Group President – Power at Kohler Co. “Bringing together Roush Fenway Racing and Kohler, along with a highly decorated competitor in Ryan Newman, is exciting and reinforces our shared commitment to power and technology, and an inner drive to always achieve the highest level of performance. We are thrilled to unveil the sleek blue Kohler Generators No. 6 car at the Daytona 500, as well as Road America which is less than 20 miles from our world headquarters in Kohler, Wisconsin.”

Daytona 500 qualifying is set for Wednesday, Feb. 10 to determine the front row for the 63rd running of ‘The Great American Race.’ The Duels – the twin 150 mile events that determine the remainder of the starting lineup – are slated for the following night, with the Daytona 500 to follow on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

