Kaulig Racing Anticipating Limited NASCAR Cup Series Schedule in 2021

Kaulig Racing has announced it is anticipating a limited NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) schedule for the upcoming 2021 season.

While it is no secret the team intends to expand to a full-time NCS team in its future, Kaulig Racing plans to get its feet wet with select races in 2021, including road course and superspeedway events, in addition to the 63 rd annual Daytona 500.

“Kaulig Racing is always building toward the future, and I believe this is the next step in that process,” said team owner, Matt Kaulig. “We have the ultimate goal of becoming a powerhouse team in the Cup Series, and we are excited to continue our team’s growth.”

Following a stellar 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season, including a Championship 4 race appearance and the team’s fifth-consecutive playoff berth, Kaulig Racing has its sights set on the next level.

“From where we started in a go-kart shop to a now championship-contending team, I have seen the growth of Kaulig Racing first-hand over the last 5 years,” said team president, Chris Rice. “It has been a privilege to be able to have Matt Kaulig’s trust in establishing ourselves as a competitive team in one of NASCAR’s top series, and I am confident we are ready to take that next step as an organization.”

As the team actively seeks partnership opportunities for the 2021 NCS season, Kaulig Racing expects further announcements regarding drivers and potential events to come at a later date.

