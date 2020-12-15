Castrol® Expands Partnership with Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing has announced that Castrol, who joined the team prior to the 2020 season, has expanded its partnership with Jack Roush’s championship organization in 2021 and beyond. In addition to serving as the team’s official oil partner, Castrol will serve as a primary on both Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher’s Cup Series entries in select events.

“We are very pleased to have Castrol expand their program with Roush Fenway,” said NASCAR Hall-of-Fame owner Jack Roush. “Castrol is one of the most recognized brands in the world and has been synonymous with high engine performance for decades. We consider it a distinct advantage to utilize their products in our Fords on the race track and look forward to growing the program off the track as well.”

Roush Fenway will continue to run Castrol Motor Oil exclusively in all of its Ford machines, with its 2021 debut as a primary partner coming at the Daytona Road Course on February 21 on Newman’s No. 6 Ford. The brand will also serve as the primary for the No. 6 team at the spring Talladega race, the Charlotte Roval and the season finale at Ford Championship weekend in Phoenix. Buescher’s No. 17 will carry the iconic Castrol colors at Atlanta and Michigan in July and August. Castrol will also be featured as an associate partner throughout the 2021 NASCAR season on both cars.

“Roush Fenway has been an outstanding partner over the last year and continuing this partnership was something we were very keen to do,” said Rayne Pacek, Castrol’s Vice President Marketing. “We are excited to continue to bring both fans and customers unique opportunities to get to know Ryan and Chris, as well as enhance the Castrol and Roush Fenway brands over the next two racing seasons”.

Roush Fenway and Castrol teamed up to win a prestigious MarCom Platinum Award in their debut season in 2020 for their work promoting the brand’s Garage Life platform, which highlighted Newman’s off-track hobbies during the early weeks of the COVID-19 shutdown. Entering 2021, the brand will continue to feature Newman and Buescher with unique social content geared to engage the NASCAR and car culture fan base.

Newman, who completed his 19th full Cup season in 2020, drove the Castrol Ford to a 15th-place run early in the year at Bristol and improved on that with a 13th-place finish in the summer at Michigan with Castrol on board.

Newman enters his 20th full season in NASCAR’s top series in 2020, and third behind the wheel of Jack Roush’s iconic No. 6 machine. He enters 2021 with 263 career top-10s, including 115 finishes inside the top five, and 18 wins. Buescher, a five-year Cup veteran, embarks on his second season in the seat of the No. 17 Ford. The Texas native is fresh off a campaign that brought him eight top-10 finishes, doubling his previous career-high dating back five years.

RFR PR