NBC Sports announces 2021 NASCAR telecast schedule

Networks and times for NBC Sports’ portion of the 2021 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series schedule were announced today, beginning with the long-awaited return to Nashville Superspeedway on June 19-20 on NBCSN, and culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-7. Nashville is the first of 39 total races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) NBC Sports will present in 2021, which once again includes the entire NASCAR Playoffs.

In addition to Nashville, schedule highlights include:

  • Fourth of July weekend celebration for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Road America on NBC;
  • The Cup Series tackles the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the first time on August 15 on NBC;
  • The final Cup Series regular-season race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night in primetime on NBC (August 28);
  • Five consecutive Cup Series primetime races from Daytona (August 28) through Las Vegas (September 26);
  • Five of the final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs on NBC, including Talladega Superspeedway (October 3) and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (October 10);
  • The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Championships will be decided at Phoenix International Raceway on November 6-7.

Following are NBC Sports’ 2021 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedules:

NBC SPORTS 2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Location Network Time (ET)
Sun., June 20 Nashville Superspeedway NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Sat., June 26 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 3 p.m.
Sun., June 27 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Sun., July 4 Road America NBC 2:30 p.m.
Sun., July 11 Atlanta Motor Speedway NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Sun., July 18 New Hampshire Motor Speedway NBCSN 3 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 8 Watkins Glen International NBCSN 3 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course NBC 1 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 22 Michigan International Speedway NBCSN 3 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 28 Daytona International Speedway NBC 7 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 5 Darlington Raceway NBCSN 6 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 11 Richmond Raceway NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 18 Bristol Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 26 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 3 Talladega Superspeedway NBC 2 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 10 Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL NBC 2 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 17 Texas Motor Speedway NBC 2 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 24 Kansas Speedway NBCSN 3 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 31 Martinsville Speedway NBC 2 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 7 Phoenix International Raceway NBC 3 p.m.

NBC SPORTS 2021 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Location Network Time (ET)
Sat., June 19 Nashville Superspeedway NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Sun., June 27 Pocono Raceway NBCSN 12 p.m.
Sat., July 3 Road America NBC 2:30 p.m.
Sat., July 10 Atlanta Motor Speedway NBCSN 3 p.m.
Sat., July 17 New Hampshire Motor Speedway NBCSN 3 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 7 Watkins Glen International CNBC 4 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course NBCSN 4 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 21 Michigan International Speedway NBCSN 3 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 27 Daytona International Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 4 Darlington Raceway NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 11 Richmond Raceway NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 17 Bristol Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 25 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 2 Talladega Superspeedway NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 9 Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL NBC 3 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 16 Texas Motor Speedway NBC 3 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 23 Kansas Speedway NBC 3 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 30 Martinsville Speedway NBCSN 6 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 6 Phoenix International Raceway NBCSN 8:30 p.m.

*subject to change

