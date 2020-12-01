Jimmie Johnson wins 2020 NMPA Myers Brothers Award

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is the winner of the 2020 National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award, the NMPA announced on Tuesday.

Presented annually since 1958, the award, named in honor of former NASCAR competitors Billy and Bobby Myers, recognizes individuals and/or groups who have provided outstanding contributions to the sport of stock car racing. Each year, the NMPA Myers Brothers Award winner is selected by a vote of the NMPA membership.

“What an honor!” Johnson said when he learned of the award. “The Myers Brothers have been such a big part of this sport. Every year as I sat through the luncheon at the banquet, I was always so proud of the winners of this award, and to be the recipient of the 2020 award truly humbles me.

“I’m so proud and thankful and appreciate those who voted. What a great surprise.”

As he retires from his role as a full-time driver for Hendrick Motorsports, Johnson also leaves behind a legacy that includes a record-tying seven Cup titles and 83 victories in NASCAR’s premier series, tied with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time list.

But Johnson will be remembered equally for his consummate grace under the intense pressure of competition, his friendly and accommodating manner and his engagement with the communities he has called home through the charitable works of the Jimmie Johnson Foundation.

“I think the thing about Jimmie through all that, he's the same Jimmie Johnson,” team owner Rick Hendrick said when asked to reflect on Johnson’s 20-year career. “Never a cross word with him. Never asked him to do anything that he didn't do.

“He's just a guy, never hear him say anything about anybody else. He's as close to perfect as you can get to be a competitor that can do what he can do on the race track. Just a super individual.”

Myers Brothers Award Winners

2019, Darrell Waltrip; 2018, Jim France; 2017, Martin Truex Jr., Sherry Pollex; 2016, Betty Jane France; 2015, Darlington Raceway; 2014, Dale Earnhardt Jr.; 2013, Tony Stewart; 2012, Jeff Gordon; 2011, Drs. Joseph & Rose Mattioli; 2010, Jim Hunter; 2009, Barney Hall; 2008, T. Taylor Warren;

2007, Bill France Jr.; 2006, Benny Parsons; 2005, Rusty Wallace; 2004, Kyle and Patti Petty; 2003, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 2002, Mike Helton; 2001, Dale Earnhardt; 2000, Kyle Petty; 1999, Junie Donlavey; 1998, T. Wayne Robertson; 1997, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 1996, Rick Hendrick; 1995, TNN: The Nashville Network;

1994, Brickyard 400/Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 1993, Goody’s Manufacturing Co.; 1992, Richard and Lynda Petty; 1991, Harry Gant; 1990. Dick Beaty; 1989, Bill France Jr.; 1988 Richmond International Raceway; 1987, ESPN; 1986, Hayride 500; 1985, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 1984, Charlotte Motor Speedway;

1983, CBS-TV; 1982, MRN; 1981, Junior Johnson; 1980, STP & Champion Spark Plug Co.; 1979, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.; 1978, Busch Beer; 1977, First National City Travelers Checks; 1976, Junior Johnson; 1975, Bill France Sr.; 1974, H. Clay Earles; 1973, Wood Brothers;

1972, Winston Cigarettes; 1971, Richard Petty; 1970, Richard Howard; 1969, David Pearson; 1968, Wood Brothers; 1967, Richard Petty; 1966, Norris Friel; 1965, Ned Jarrett; 1964, Richard Petty; 1963, Marvin Panch; 1962, Hank Schoolfield; 1961, Ned Jarrett; 1960, Russ Catlin; 1959, Lee Petty; 1958, Bob Colvin.

NMPA PR