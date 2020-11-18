Matt DiBenedetto and other NASCAR personalities to launch new racing podcasts in partnership with Klik Marketing

Klik Marketing is excited to announce the creation of two motorsports podcasts, “Not Another Racing Podcast” and “The Racing Table”. These podcasts are part of Klik’s venture into the motorsports industry as the Charlotte, NC based-marketing company looks to transition into partnerships with drivers, teams, sponsors, and various events in the coming years.

“We believe this is the perfect time to jump into NASCAR. There’s a host of young and upcoming drivers and new teams that need marketing and branding services to help them standout in a crowded industry,” said Eric Fransen, founded of Klik Marketing. “Our staff has tens of thousands of hours working in NASCAR on both the team and driver sides of the industry. Our experience combined with our marketing expertise allows everybody to win.”

“Not Another Racing Podcast” will be a podcast with NASCAR drivers Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Ellis, and co-hosted by independent NASCAR personality Konnor Fulk. The podcast will feature notable guest interviews each week in and outside of the racing industry and will debut next week.

Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the No.21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing echoed the excitement for the new podcast.

“I’m really excited to do something that is lighthearted, fun, and gives fans a look into the lives of racers outside of the racetrack. Ryan, Konnor, and I wanted to create a podcast that is different than any of the others out there in the motorsport’s world – we want something that people can enjoy listening to and forget whatever is going on in their lives,” said DiBenedetto. “We want to give the people a behind the scenes look into the sport through never-before-told stories from notable racing personalities.”

The second podcast, “The Racing Table” takes listeners behind-the-scenes on what it is like to work on the road in the NASCAR industry. Crew members Christopher Womack, Jesse Boyce, Willie Pelotte, and Michael Groves have spent their entire lives in racing and now all work for NASCAR Cup Series teams. The group will have a mix of new and established crew members, drivers, and other NASCAR industry personnel as guests to speak about their experiences working in the industry. The Racing Table will also release its debut episode next week.

“We want to thank Klik Marketing for the opportunity and the platform to create our podcast,” said TRT host Christopher Womack. “We hope it will give fans an in-depth look into the lives of the people who work in NASCAR, our lifestyle on the road, and some of the differences between working for big and small teams.

