2020 NASCAR awards program presented Wednesday at 8 P.M. ET on NBCSN

The 2020 NASCAR Awards will be presented in a made-for-television program on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The 90-minute special will celebrate NASCAR’s 2020 Series champions — Chase Elliott (Cup Series), Austin Cindric (Xfinity Series) and Sheldon Creed (Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series) — and will be co-hosted by NASCAR on NBC’s Kelli Stavast and Marty Snider.

The virtual program will include a tribute to seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who completed his final full-time season in 2020, as well as award-winning musician Chris Stapleton performing the television premiere of his song, “Arkansas” from his new album “Starting Over.”

The show will also reveal the Bill France Award of Excellence recipient, crown the 2020 Most Popular Drivers, highlight this year’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award finalists, honor the Sunoco Rookie of the Year in each series and recognize additional award winners.

NBC Sports PR