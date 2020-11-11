NCS: NASCAR to Hold Two-Day Next-Gen Test at Charlotte Motor Speedway Featured

NASCAR announced Wednesday that the sanctioning body will host a two-day Next-Gen test at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday, November 16 and Wednesday, November 18. The first day will feature laps on the road course while the second day will feature laps on the oval. 

The test will resume preparation for the Next-Gen car set to debut in 2022. NASCAR was going to debut the car in 2021, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of on-track testing, it forced NASCAR to postpone its debut.

Drivers Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. will take part in the two-day test.

Media will be allowed to attend the first day of testing from 2-7 p.m. on Monday.

Testing will run from 1:00 p.m. ET. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

