Small Town Owners Win Big in NAPA Filters “Drive One Like Chase” Promotion

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Nov 11 81
Small Town Owners Win Big in NAPA Filters “Drive One Like Chase” Promotion
When Chase Elliott drove his NAPA Chevrolet Camaro into victory lane in Phoenix on Sunday to claim the 2020 NASCAR Cup Championship, he was not the only big winner driving a NAPA-liveried Chevrolet Camaro.

A pair of small-town NAPA owners are feeling like big winners, too, after each won a new NAPA Filters-liveried Chevrolet Camaro as part of a recent national promotion for NAPA Filters.

Robert Williams, a NAPA AutoCare Center owner at Superior Muffler in Okeechobee, FL, population 5,600, and Brian Schneider, a NAPA AUTO PARTS store owner with Brenham Auto in Brenham, TX, population 15,000, were the respective winners of new Camaros.
 
Brian Schneider at Brenham Auto in Brenham, Texas. 
Williams received delivery of his new Camaro in Okeechobee, about 60 miles from West Palm Beach, on the eve of Elliott’s victory in the final elimination race, while Schneider took delivery of his Camaro in Brenham, about 60 miles from Houston, the week of the championship final, also won by Elliott.

“We are in a small Texas town and service the most loyal customers who have grown up around our store,” said Schneider. “We plan to run the Camaro around town and use it as a promotion for NAPA Filters and our store. I’m still just stunned, and all my employees want to borrow the Camaro for a day.”
Robert Williams and his grandson at Superior Muffler, Okeechobee, Florida.
“We’ve been a NAPA AutoCare Center since 1992 (Elliott was born in 1995) and have sold a lot, a lot of NAPA Filters through the years,” said Williams.

“I am completely overwhelmed. All the guys in the shop can’t quit talking about it. We are going to sport the Camaro around the shop for a few weekends. Then we will take it out and enjoy some weekend rides. When I learned that I was a finalist, I promised my 13-year-old grandson, ‘If I win, this will be yours.’”

“We are pleased that so many NAPA AutoCare Centers and NAPA AUTO PARTS store owners stepped up for this promotion, and having these two winners receive their Camaros and Chase winning the Championship just makes it something we can all be excited about,” said Paul Kortman, NAPA Filters Brand Manager.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Elliott proud to be part of elite championship group NCS: NASCAR to Hold Two-Day Next-Gen Test at Charlotte Motor Speedway »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top