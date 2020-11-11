Small Town Owners Win Big in NAPA Filters “Drive One Like Chase” Promotion

|
|When Chase Elliott drove his NAPA Chevrolet Camaro into victory lane in Phoenix on Sunday to claim the 2020 NASCAR Cup Championship, he was not the only big winner driving a NAPA-liveried Chevrolet Camaro.
A pair of small-town NAPA owners are feeling like big winners, too, after each won a new NAPA Filters-liveried Chevrolet Camaro as part of a recent national promotion for NAPA Filters.
Robert Williams, a NAPA AutoCare Center owner at Superior Muffler in Okeechobee, FL, population 5,600, and Brian Schneider, a NAPA AUTO PARTS store owner with Brenham Auto in Brenham, TX, population 15,000, were the respective winners of new Camaros.