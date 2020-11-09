Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

The majority of Stage 2 ran caution-less, forcing teams to pit under green for tires and fuel. While the majority of his competitors had already pitted, McDowell remained on track to gain valuable track position. The No. 34 Love's Travel Stops | Luber-finer Ford Mustang ran as high as third place at one point and would be running in 11th when the caution flag flew on Lap 88. Under caution, McDowell pitted for 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment. Unfortunately, he would also pick up a speeding penalty during his trip to pit road and the No. 34 was forced to restart at the tail end of the field. McDowell would go on to finish Stage 2 in 21st place. During the second Stage Break Caution, McDowell told his team that their No. 34 Love's Travel Stops | Luber-finer Ford Mustang was "still fighting (turn in) the center (of the corners) really bad" and would pit for 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment.