John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Phoenix

John Hunter Nemechek restarted Stage 2 in 24th place. On Lap 119, his No. 38 FAS Ford Mustang brushed the outside wall after an on-track incident with another car. With minimal damage, he pitted under green for the crew to make repairs, change out the tires, add fuel and make a track bar adjustment. When a caution came out on Lap 161, Nemechek said the balance had been better but was still lacking overall grip. Crew Chief Seth Barbour made the call for Nemechek to stay out under caution to take the wave around so that he would restart on the lead lap. By the time he took the green- and white-checkered flag to end Stage 2 in 28th place, Nemechek noted that he was “snug center, free off on old tires.” He pitted at the Stage Break Caution for 4 tires, fuel, a track bar adjustment and grille tape.