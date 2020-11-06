Joey Gase to honor fallen Police Officer and a 16 year old Arizonan during Phoenix Raceway Championship Weekend thanks to Donor Network of Arizona

What do a Phoenix police officer and a 16-year-old Arizonan have in common? They both registered as organ, eye and tissue donors before they passed away, and both saved and healed others through the gift of life.

Now, both will be featured on NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Gase’s #51 car he races at Phoenix Raceway Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. With 118 Handprint of Hope messages (submitted digitally), Gase will burn rubber and shine light on organ, eye and tissue donation. It's a cause important to him after his mother passed away and became a donor in 2011—much like fallen Phoenix Police Officer David Glasser and 16-year-old Sammy Willmott

David Glasser was a Phoenix police officer who was killed in the line of duty May 19, 2016—shot by a robbery suspect. He chose to become a police officer because he loved people and the community he served. His service continued in his death through the gift of life.

In April 2020, Ken and Jennifer found Sammy in his room struggling to breathe. Three days later, he passed away at Cardon Children's Medical Center in Mesa. For a teenager who gave so much in his short life, he also offered healing through tissue donation and gave life to four others after passing away.

Joey Gase, NASCAR driver, lost his mother in April 2011. She gave the gift of life, and Gase has since been inspired to use his car to encourage conversations about organ, eye and tissue donation.

Donor Network of Arizona (DNA) fulfills the lifesaving mission of organ, eye and tissue donation as the state’s federally designated organ procurement organization. Our work is made possible by the generosity of Arizona donors and their families, as well as our state's transplant centers, hospitals, community partners and journalists who share donation stories and encourage Arizonans to register today.

To learn more about donation, or to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor, visit DonateLifeAZ.org.

RWR PR