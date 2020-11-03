FAS Joins John Hunter Nemechek for Season Finale at Phoenix

Nemechek on Phoenix:

"I'm looking forward to closing out the season in Phoenix. I've gotten a few Cup races there under my belt and I think we have a great opportunity to finish the year on a high note. Even if we're not in the Championship 4, we still want to do everything we can to be in contention at the end of the race and go for the win. Our Front Row Motorsports team has continued to grow and we've shown a lot of promising speed this year. We want to be able to deliver a great finish for our last race of 2020.

"I'm excited to have FAS on board our No. 38 Ford Mustang for the final race of the season. They've been a loyal partner of mine and my family's for several years and I'm happy to have them with us this weekend. Hopefully we have a good set of notes for Phoenix that we can go out and make them proud."