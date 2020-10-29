MotorTrend Sponsors Tyler Reddick's #8 Car for the Xfinity 500

MotorTrend is going racing at the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race in Martinsville, Va. on Sunday, November 1, 2020. MotorTrend is the lead sponsor for driver Tyler Reddick and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) team’s No. 8 Chevrolet. The custom wrap, featuring branding for the MotorTrend App, the subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world, will adorn the hood, quarter panels, decklid and rear TV panel of the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. MotorTrend branding will also adorn Reddick’s fire suit on race day.

Driver Tyler Reddick is featured in MotorTrend’s all-new docuseries NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE, premiering Saturday, October 31 on the MotorTrend App. The docuseries offers fans an all-access pass to the behind-the-scenes moments on and off the track that have defined and will define this year’s NASCAR Cup Series™ season. Reddick was also featured in the MotorTrend App’s NASCAR ALL IN: BATTLE FOR DAYTONA, the sports documentary series that chronicled the on-track and off-track commitment, struggles and sacrifices of Reddick, RCR teammate Austin Dillon, and Corey LaJoie of Go Fas Racing as they chased greatness at the 2020 Daytona 500. Both series are part of the MotorTrend App’s special collection of NASCAR entertainment.

Additionally, the MotorTrend App offers more than 8,000 episodes and more than 3,600 hours of world-leading automotive series and specials including the most complete collection of classic TOP GEAR (200+ episodes and specials spanning seasons one thru 27), the upcoming all-new TOP GEAR AMERICA, and every season of SPEED RACER, WHEELER DEALERS, ROADKILL, FAST N’ LOUD, BITCHIN’ RIDES, IRON RESURRECTION, TEXAS METAL and many more. The MotorTrend App is available for Prime Video customers in the U.S. on Prime Video Channels and on Amazon FireTV in addition to other media players and streaming devices including Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web, as well as across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

MotorTrend PR