RCR Post Race Report - Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

|
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow Sullair Chevrolet Team Earn 11th-Place Finish at Texas Motor Speedway
|
|
"What a week in Texas in the Dow Sullair Chevrolet. We came into this race with high expectations and the goal of backing up RCR's 1-2 finish that we earned in July. We were thrown a few curve balls by Mother Nature. We started the race too free but still managed to position ourselves solidly in the top 10 before the race was postponed for weather. There were a lot of varying strategies going on tonight, but as always, Justin Alexander made some great calls. We were so close to a top-10 finish tonight, but it's just so hard to pass. If we would have had more front turn at the end of the race, I think we could have passed a couple of more cars, but we were just too tight at the end. Everyone on this Dow Sullair team did a great job this weekend, and I am proud of them for hanging in there through our three day rain delay. We're off to Martinsville Speedway to try and grab another win before the end of the season."
-Austin Dillon
|
|
Tyler Reddick and the Clark Pipeline Services Team Capitalize on Top-15 Finish at Texas Motor Speedway
|
|
|
"That was a much longer race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway than anyone expected, but I'm glad we were able to leave with a 15th-place finish with our No. 8 Clark Pipeline Services Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. It's weird starting a race and then having such a long break before you're able to finish it, but everyone managed the best they could. We had to fight a lot of changing track conditions today, and it was tough to nail down the right balance for our car. I started off on Sunday way too loose, but after our first adjustment today it was like we had a completely different car. From then on, I was too tight in traffic and needed more help with entry into the turns. My spotter, Derek Kneeland, and crew chief, Randall Burnett, helped a lot with relaying information on what I could try to help my entry and get around the track better, which helped us capitalize on a top-15 finish on a day that we really had to fight for it. We'll continue to push to get every spot we can during these last two races to finish the year on a high note."
-Tyler Reddick
RCR PR