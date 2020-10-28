Adverse weather forces third postponement of NASCAR Cup Playoff race at Texas

After spending the better part of Tuesday trying to dry the pavement at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR was forced to postpone the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race for the third consecutive day. The event is scheduled to resume at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday (to be broadcast on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

With 52 laps completed on Sunday, the race was set to resume at noon, but rain frustrated attempts to start the event in daylight hours. A brief window developed Tuesday evening, but a persistent mist foiled track-drying efforts once again and forced postponement until Wednesday.

According to NASCAR, if the race – the second event in the Round of 8 in the Playoff – is run on Wednesday, the schedule for the Round of 8 finale weekend at Martinsville will remain intact.