Rain halts NASCAR Cup Playoff race at Texas for second straight day, forces postponement until Tuesday

Low temperatures and humidity frustrated track-drying efforts on Monday, forcing a second postponement of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race until Tuesday at 12 noon ET (NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The race was red-flagged after 52 laps on Sunday because of rain, with Clint Bowyer in the lead. It was rescheduled originally for 10 a.m. ET Monday, but wet conditions persisted and prevented the resumption the race. The last time a NASCAR Cup Series race was run on Tuesday because of a weather delay was Sept. 6, 2011 at Atlanta, won by Jeff Gordon.