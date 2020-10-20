Love's Travel Stops and Speedco Return to Fuel McDowell at Texas

McDowell on Texas:

“We’re headed back to Texas this weekend in the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Speedco Ford Mustang. Love’s (Travel Stops) has been on board with us for the past seven races and Speedco, which is part of the Love’s family of companies, was last on with us at the Charlotte ROVAL. I’m really excited to have them both on the car this Sunday and I'm thankful for their continued support of our race program.

"Texas Motor Speedway has always been high on my list of favorite race tracks and I know that the folks at Love's feel the same way as their headquarters is only a few hours down the road in Oklahoma City, (Okla.), making this somewhat of a hometown race for them.

"I'm really looking forward to building on our solid run at Kansas and hopefully we can show even more speed on Sunday. We have quite the battle going on right now in the Owner's Points Standings and just a few more points will gain us a couple of positions, so we're ready to race hard and hopefully bring home a great result."