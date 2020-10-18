John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Kansas

“Our No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang was ‘speedy fast’ today. We fired off pretty decent and made a couple of slight adjustments throughout the day to get us to an even better place. We picked up some damage at the end of Stage 2, but my guys on pit road did a great job and we were able to overcome and stay competitive for the rest of the race. We never gave up and managed to come away with a top-20 finish. I’m really proud of my Front Row Motorsports team and so thankful for the effort these guys put in each and every week. A huge thanks to our partners at Speedy Cash for coming on board with us this weekend for their final primary race of the year. Hope we can see them again soon.”