Aric Almirola Looking for a Win at Kansas

Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), was eliminated from the NASCAR playoffs in the Round of 12 finale Sunday on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “roval,” but it wasn’t for lack of effort.

“I was so hopeful to get through the Round of 12,” he said. “I felt like Talladega was going to be our best chance and we had a good run going there and had an unfortunate end to that after we led laps and had a car capable of winning. Going to the roval, I knew it was going to be a challenge, but I was really looking forward to the next round. I gave it my all.”

It was Almirola’s fourth playoff appearance and second in the Round of 12. He raced his way into the Round of 8 in 2018 and last year didn’t get past the Round of 16. Despite being knocked out of this year’s playoffs, Almirola and the No. 10 Smithfield Ford team are still as motivated as ever for the remaining races on the Cup Series schedule.

“Kansas, Texas and even Martinsville have been really good racetracks for us, so I’m disappointed to not be in the playoffs still, but they’re good racetracks for us,” he said. “We’ll race there again next year, so we’re going into the final four races with the expectations to have a shot at a win.”

Almirola’s track record at Kansas is reason for optimism for a solid finish this weekend. He has seven top-10s in 17 starts there, and he’s earned a top-10 at four of the last five races on 1.5-mile tracks this year. In addition to his sixth-place finish at Kansas during his last visit July 23, he finished 10th at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, eighth at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, and fifth at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The No. 10 Ford driver’s six top-five finishes this year surpass his previous best of four in a season in 2018. In addition, his 297 laps led is a career high for a season, and his 17 top-10 finishes has tied his season best.

Almirola can finish as high as fifth place in the final standings, which he did in 2018. He’s currently 14th with 2,143 points.

