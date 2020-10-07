CITGARD To Give Nemechek a Boost at Charlotte

Nemechek on Charlotte ROVAL:

"I ran the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Xfinity last year and we had a decent result. It’s a unique place so I think we’re going to see some great racing again this weekend. The weather may end up playing a factor, so that will make things interesting. Regardless, I’m looking forward to having a fast car to try and get us to Victory Lane.

"It’s great to see our partners at CITGARD back on our No. 38 Ford Mustang for the ROVAL. We had a decent car at the Daytona Road Course earlier this season, so I’m hoping we can channel our speed into a great result at our hometown track ."