John Hunter Nemechek Earns Third Top-10 Finish of the Season at Talladega

John Hunter Nemechek would start the day’s Final Stage in the 8th position. When a caution came out on Lap 147, he was mostly happy with the handling on his No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang. Crew Chief Seth Barbour made the call to pit for 4 tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment and Nemechek would have to restart at the back of the field for an uncontrolled tire penalty during that stop. He managed to make his way back to the front quickly though, running in the top 10 for much of the final 30 laps. As late-race cautions transpired, Nemechek was running as high as 3rd, but after a green-white-checkered attempt brought out one final yellow flag, he was forced to pit for 4 tires and fuel. Restarting towards the back of the pack, Nemechek managed to make his way into the top 10 to tie his personal-best finish of 8th place.