Return to Nashville Superspeedway kicks off NBC Sports 2021 NASCAR Schedule

The return to Nashville Superspeedway begins NBC Sports’ portion of the 2021 NASCAR schedule, beginning June 20, and culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 6-7. Nashville is the first of 39 total races NBC Sports will present in 2021, which once again includes the entire NASCAR Playoffs.

In addition to Nashville, schedule highlights include:

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on additional road courses in 2021 at Road America on the Fourth of July and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the first time, headlining a revamped Brickyard Weekend on August 14-15 featuring a NASCAR-INDYCAR doubleheader;

NBC Sports presents its first Cup Series race from Atlanta Motor Speedway since 2006 on July 11;

The regular-season finale returns to Daytona International Speedway on August 28;

Bristol (Sept. 18), Charlotte ROVAL (Oct. 10) and Martinsville (Oct. 31) return as Cup Series Playoff cutoff races;

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Championships will be decided at Phoenix Raceway on November 6-7.

“There’s no better place to celebrate the start of NBC Sports’ portion of the 2021 NASCAR season than in the ‘Music City’ of Nashville,” said Michael Perman, vice president, programming, NBC Sports. “This latest evolution in NASCAR’s schedule is a credit to Jim France, Steve Phelps and everyone in the industry as it represents the most dynamic slate of races in recent times. From new road course events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Road America, to the unpredictability of the superspeedways at Talladega and Daytona, plus pressure-packed Playoff cutoff races at Bristol, the ROVAL, and Martinsville – fans will be treated to exciting racing across NBC Sports through the Championship at Phoenix.”

“The ability to deliver this historic NASCAR Cup Series schedule is a testament to the thorough collaboration across NASCAR, the broadcast partners, racetracks and the race teams,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR vice president, racing development. “We couldn’t be more thrilled with the mix of new venues and new track layouts to go along with the traditional, history-rich racetracks that are part of the 2021 slate. When you bring all these pieces together, it will prove to be one of the most dynamic NASCAR Cup Series schedules in decades. We look forward to NBC Sports showcasing many of these new venues starting in Nashville next year.”

Following are NBC Sports’ 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Networks and start times will be revealed at a later date:

NBC SPORTS 2021 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE Date Location Sun., June 20 Nashville Superspeedway Sat., June 26 Pocono Raceway Sun., June 27 Pocono Raceway Sun., July 4 Road America Sun., July 11 Atlanta Motor Speedway Sun., July 18 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sun., Aug. 8 Watkins Glen International Sun., Aug. 15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Sun., Aug. 22 Michigan International Speedway Sat., Aug. 28 Daytona International Speedway Sun., Sept. 5 Darlington Raceway Sat., Sept. 11 Richmond Raceway Sat., Sept. 18 Bristol Motor Speedway Sun., Sept. 26 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sun., Oct. 3 Talladega Superspeedway Sun., Oct. 10 Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL Sun., Oct. 17 Texas Motor Speedway Sun., Oct. 24 Kansas Speedway Sun., Oct. 31 Martinsville Speedway Sun., Nov. 7 Phoenix Raceway

NBC Sports PR