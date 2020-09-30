MBM Motorsports Joins GFR in Reelection Campaign for President Donald Trump

MBM Motorsports, Team Owner Carl Long, and Driver Timmy Hill will run the patriotic scheme NASCAR fans have become familiar with this season this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. MBM Motorsports will be working in a partnership with Go Fas Racing this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and will switch from Toyota's and enter a Ford Mustang for their NASCAR Cup Series #66 for this weekend's YellaWood 500.

In an effort to assist the reelection efforts of President Trump, MBM Motorsports has hopped aboard the "Trump Train" with driver Timmy Hill. "There are 75 million NASCAR fans out there and when we first started this partnership, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters," said Archie St. Hilaire, owner of Go Fas Racing. "We want every American citizen to know that their vote can and will make a difference just one month from now. I'm very happy that Timmy, Carl, and everyone at MBM Motorsports realizes how important this election is for everyone and we hope that we can assist President Trump with his reelection campaign."