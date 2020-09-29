Love's Travel Stops and Luber-finer Join McDowell at Talladega

McDowell on Talladega:

"I can't wait to head back to Talladega this weekend for the second time in 2020. We have our friends at Luber-finer back on the car with Love's, so it's great to have them back on board as they've been with us a few times over the last couple of years. Hopefully we can have a break-out race and get our No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang in Victory Lane on Sunday.

"Talladega has always been a great race track for our team; David Ragan picked up FRM's [Front Row Motorsports] first win there back in 2013 and it would be really cool to put a Front Row [Motorsports] car back in the Winner's Circle at Talladega this weekend. Love's Travel Stops was actually on board with David Gilliland and the No. 38 team when Ragan won and [Gilliland] finished runner-up. We just need to keep our race car clean and be there at the end when when it really matters. I think that if we can avoid the wrecks, we'll come out of Talladega with a solid result and maybe even a trophy.

"Today is National Coffee Day and Love's Travel Stops has a great initiative going on to raise money to help improve kids' health. Today, Love's Travel Stops will donate $1 to The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for every Love's coffee purchased through their Love's Connect app. I encourage everyone to download their app and purchase your coffee!"