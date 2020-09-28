RCR Post Race Report - South Point 400

"We had a fast No. 8 Cat Mining Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Las Vegas. We just didn't really have any luck on our side tonight. I was a little tight to fire off, but we had good overall speed in our car. Unfortunately after our first pit stop of the night, we had a loose right rear tire so we had to make a second stop to fix that and fell a lap down. It's frustrating to have a car as fast as the one we had and be trapped a lap down, but as a team, we knew we still had a lot of time to get back on the lead lap and into the mix before the race was over. On the final lap of Stage 2, I got into the wall pretty hard and it ended our night early. That's not the way we wanted tonight to go with our Cat Mining Chevy, but we'll look to regroup next week at Talladega Superspeedway." -Tyler Reddick