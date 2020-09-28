RCR Post Race Report - South Point 400

|
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 DOWFROST Chevrolet Team Earn Valuable Stage Points at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Showcase Never-Give-Up Attitude
|
|
"We had a strong DOWFROST Chevrolet tonight at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We were doing what we needed to do. We were a solid, top-five car in Stage 1 and Stage 2 and were able to earn some points during the end of each of the first two stages. We weren't so fortunate in Stage 3. We were issued a safety violation on pit road with less than 80 laps to go and had to restart at the tail end of the field. We shook it off because we knew that we work well under pressure. We made our way up to 20th and we were in pretty good shape because we were three cars behind the No. 1 car and we were going to run long, probably. But then I suddenly lost all steering and the water pressure gauge pegged at 400 degrees. We made quick repairs but lost nine laps on pit road and that pretty much did us in. I'm proud of this team for continuing to fight. We've got two races left in the Round of 12 and we're not giving up. It's on to Talladega Superspeedway where anything can happen, and our goal is to win."
-Austin Dillon
|
|Tyler Reddick and No. 8 Cat Mining Team Show Speed Before On-Track Contact Cuts Night Short
|
|
|
"We had a fast No. 8 Cat Mining Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Las Vegas. We just didn't really have any luck on our side tonight. I was a little tight to fire off, but we had good overall speed in our car. Unfortunately after our first pit stop of the night, we had a loose right rear tire so we had to make a second stop to fix that and fell a lap down. It's frustrating to have a car as fast as the one we had and be trapped a lap down, but as a team, we knew we still had a lot of time to get back on the lead lap and into the mix before the race was over. On the final lap of Stage 2, I got into the wall pretty hard and it ended our night early. That's not the way we wanted tonight to go with our Cat Mining Chevy, but we'll look to regroup next week at Talladega Superspeedway."
-Tyler Reddick
RCR PR