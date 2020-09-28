Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Las Vegas

"That was definitely a tough finish to what was a much stronger performance by our No. 34 Love's Travel Stops | Delo team all race long. We ran inside of the Top-20 for basically the entire race, getting as high as 5th or 6th at one point; but unfortunately the handful of late-race cautions and multiple restarts just got us shuffled back to where there weren't enough laps to drive back towards the front. I'd like to thank Love's Travel Stops and Delo for coming on board with us today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and I'd also like to thank my guys for all of their hard work on pit road. We'll head home tonight and get ready to head to Talladega next weekend."