McDowell Looks for Continued Success with Love's Travel Stops and Delo at Las Vegas

McDowell on Las Vegas:

"I can't wait to head back to Las Vegas this weekend for the second time this year. It feels like forever since we were last at Las Vegas; you know, with the quarantine and everything else that has happened this year, it feels like a really long time.

"I'm also excited to get back on a mile-and-a-half. Las Vegas has shown to be a strong race track for us in past races and unfortunately we had some mechanical issue in the spring, so hopefully we can rebound this time around and add another solid result to our 2020 portfolio.

"We have Love's Travel Stops and Delo back on board our No. 34 Ford Mustang for the second consecutive week and we're coming off of a great Top-10 run together at Bristol, so hopefully we can keep the momentum rolling with them this weekend.

“We're nearing the end of September, but we're not there yet. I want to remind all professional truck drivers that throughout the entire month of September, Love's has been running some really cool initiatives that were created specifically to show their appreciation for all that professional truck drivers have done and are continuing to do to help keep America moving. I encourage all professional truck drivers to head over to Loves.com to learn more and take advantage of these great rewards programs while they last."