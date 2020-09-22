Nemechek Looks to Cash in on Success at Las Vegas with Speedy Cash

John Hunter Nemechek on Las Vegas:

"As a driver, you always look forward to going back to a track you visited earlier in the year. You have a chance to look at what you did well and where you want to improve. With Las Vegas being the second race of the season this year, we were able to have a decent run, but we've made a lot of improvements since then and have really built up our mile-and-a-half program. I'm ready to go out and get a better finish than we had in February.

"I'm excited to have Speedy Cash on board our No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend. They were one of the first partners I worked with at Front Row Motorsports last year, and it's been great to see their partnership with the team evolve and grow this year. They make it super easy - particularly in our current pandemic situation - to get cash and use their services. I'm looking forward to giving them a good run at Las Vegas ."