Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Richmond

“Well that was a long night at Richmond. We fired off pretty good on the first run and I felt like we were going to have something, but I'm not exactly sure what happened on the second run; we just got really loose and lost a lot of track position for a while before finally getting it back. Without a lot of cautions, there weren't many opportunities to get bunched back up. It wasn't the run that we wanted for our No. 34 Love's Travel Stops / Speedco Ford Mustang, but we stayed close to the guys that we're racing with in the points and we'll keep fighting; head to Bristol and try to get a better run in there. Everybody did a good job and worked really hard, we just didn't quite have it tonight."