NBC Sports presents first race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs this Sunday September 6th at 6 P.M. ET on NBCSN

NBC Sports roars ahead into the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs this weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with live coverage of the Cook Out Southern 500 this Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Following William Byron’s win at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, the field of 16 drivers is officially set for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Kevin Harvick leads the field with 2,057 points going in to Darlington, followed by Denny Hamlin (2,047 points), Brad Keselowski (2,029 points), Joey Logano(2,022 points), and Chase Elliott (2,020 points).

A victory on Sunday at Darlington will clinch a Playoff-eligible driver’s spot in the Round of 12.

2020 NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF STANDINGS - ENTERING DARLINGTON:

Drivers Points Kevin Harvick 2,057 Denny Hamlin 2,047 Brad Keselowski 2,029 Joey Logano 2,022 Chase Elliott 2,020 Martin Truex Jr. 2,014 Ryan Blaney 2,013 Alex Bowman 2,009 William Byron 2,007 Austin Dillon 2,005 Cole Custer 2,005 Aric Almirola 2,005 Clint Bowyer 2,004 Kyle Busch 2,003 Kurt Busch 2,001 Matt DiBenedetto 2,000

NASCAR CUP SERIES RACING FROM DARLINGTON – SUNDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Sunday’s coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN with the NASCAR America Pre-Race Show, followed by Countdown to Green at 5:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ NASCAR pre-race host Krista Voda, auto racing icon Kyle Petty, and NBC analyst and Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett will host NASCAR America Pre-Race and Countdown to Green, as well as post-race coverage.

NBC Sports’ lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, two-time Daytona 500 Champion and recent NASCAR Hall of Fame selection Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call Stage 1 and the Final Stage of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race from the broadcast booth at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.

Stage 2 will be called by Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty and Dale Earnhardt Jr., celebrating the Throwback Weekend with three former drivers representing three of NASCAR’s most successful families.

Dave Burns, Marty Snider, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters on-site from Darlington. Rutledge Wood will join throughout from home during the broadcast showcasing and telling “Throwback Stories” of cars on track and of fans love of this historical night.

XFINITY SERIES RACING FROM DARLINGTON – SATURDAY AT NOON ET ON NBC

Saturday’s coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC with an abbreviated Countdown to Green, leading up to live Xfinity Series racing from Darlington. With four races to go before the Xfinity Series Playoffs, Austin Cindric continues to lead the regular season standings with 5 wins and 968 points, ahead of Chase Briscoe (series-high 6 wins, 910 points) and third-place Ross Chastain (0 wins, 860 points).

Rick Allen, Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett will call Saturday’s Xfinity race on NBC. In addition, Jeff Burton will serve as a driver analyst on-site at Darlington. Snider and Stavast will provide reports from pit road.

2020 PIT CREW ALL-STARS TO BE FEATURED THROUGHOUT PLAYOFFS STARTING THIS WEEKEND

During each week of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, NBC Sports will salute the Pit Crew All-Stars, focusing on the unsung heroes at the track - whether it is an over-the-wall crew member, engineer, shop employee, hauler driver or team official. Throughout the Playoffs, NBC will not only be saluting over the next 10 weeks, the 16 playoff drivers, but also 16 pit crew members and what makes them and their abilities so special.

ROSS CHASTAIN FEATURED GUEST ON DALE JR. DOWNLOAD TODAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Today’s episode of the Dale Jr. Download will air tonight at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Dale Jr.’s special guest is Xfinity Series driver Ross Chastain, who returned to the top three of the series standings last weekend. Chastain will also race in Sunday’s Cup Series Southern 500, with his car carrying a throwback look that honors one of NASCAR’s greatest stars.

Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C., the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN takes viewers couch-side for the taping of the motorsports icon’s weekly podcast, featuring unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight that fans have come to expect from Dale Jr.

IMSA AT ROAD ATLANTA – SATURDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBCSN & CONTINUES AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

All four classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be in action at the 2.54-mile Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for Saturday’s six-hour race. Live coverage begins with a one-hour window at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN, before returning at 2:30 p.m. ET for the remaining 3.5 hours of race coverage on NBCSN. Flag-to-flag coverage of the race will stream on both the NBC Sports App and NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass.

Brian Till (play-by-play), former IMSA GT driver Calvin Fish (analyst), and motorsports veteran A.J. Allmendinger (analyst) will call the race action. Parker Kligerman and Dillon Welch will provide reports from the pits at Road Atlanta.

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS - REDBUD NATIONAL 1, MOTO 2 ON FRIDAY AT 10 P.M. ET ON NBCSN; REDBUD NATIONAL 2, MOTO 2 LIVE ON MONDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season continues with the first-ever doubleheader at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Mich. on Friday and Monday. Regarded as one of the top motocross tracks in the country, RedBud features the biggest jump on the circuit, known as the infamous ‘LaRocco’s Leap.’

Eli Tomac captured his first victory of the 2020 season in the 450MX Class last weekend at the Ironman National. Jeremy Martin won his second consecutive race in the 250MX Class.

Friday’s coverage of the RedBud MX Moto2 on NBCSN begins at 10 p.m. ET. The second race of the doubleheader will be presented live on Monday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Live commercial-free coverage of qualifying, Moto 1 and Moto 2 from the RedBud MX doubleheader is available exclusively on NBC Sports Gold’s Pro Motocross Pass.

Veteran play-by-play voice Jason Weigandt, analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston, and pit reporter Will Christien will call the race doubleheader.

Following is this week’s NASCAR programming across NBC Sports :

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Wed., September 3 Dale Jr. Download with Ross Chastain 6 p.m. NBCSN Fri., September 4 Pro Motocross – RedBud National 1, Moto 2 10 p.m. NBCSN Sat., September 5 IMSA Porsche Cup – VIR 8:30 a.m. NBCSN IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo – VIR 9:30 a.m. NBCSN IMSA Prototype Challenge – VIR 10:30 a.m. NBCSN IMSA WeatherTech Championship – Road Atlanta 11:30 a.m. NBCSN Xfinity Series – Countdown to Green 12 p.m. NBC NASCAR Xfinity Series Racing – Darlington 12:30 p.m. NBC IMSA WeatherTech Championship – Road Atlanta 12:30 p.m. Digital IMSA WeatherTech Championship – Road Atlanta 2:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race 2:15 p.m. NBCSN Sun., September 6 NASCAR America Pre-Race Show 5 p.m. NBCSN Cup Series – Countdown to Green 5:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Racing – Darlington 6 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race 10:05 p.m. NBCSN Mon., September 7 Pro Motocross – RedBud National 2, Moto 2 3 p.m. NBCSN

