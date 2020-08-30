Almirola Finishes 18th at Daytona

Race Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-50):

● Aric Almirola started fifth and finished 34th.

● The No. 10 Smithfield Ford driver dropped towards the rear of the field with no help running in the middle lane and stayed outside of the top-25 for the majority of the stage.

● He pitted at the end of the stage for four tires and fuel.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 51-100):

● Almirola started 28th and finished 25th.

● Almirola drove back into the top-15 around lap 90 and dropped back before the end of the stage with no help from behind.

● He noted tight-handling conditions as the stage wore one.

● Almirola pitted at the end of the stage for four tires and fuel.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 101-164):

● Almirola started 25th and finished 18th.

● Almirola said his No. 10 Smithfield Ford’s balance was solid throughout the final stage.

● He pitted for fuel only on lap 132 and was scored 23rd when he returned to the field.

● The caution came out on lap 143 and Almirola pitted for four tires and fuel. He pitted again to secure lug nuts.

● After the red flag was lifted, Almirola restarted 21st before the caution was called again.

● He restarted 18th and was involved in an accident on the final lap.

Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“I’m ready for the playoffs. This Smithfield Ford team is ready and capable to race for a championship and that’s exactly what we intend on doing. We played it safe today and got caught up. That’s just Daytona. On to Darlington.”

Notes:

● Almirola led one lap to increase his laps-led total at Daytona to 20.

● William Byron won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 to score his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory. His margin of victory over second-place Chase Elliott was .119 of a second.

● There were six caution periods for a total of 21 laps.

● Only 20 of the 40 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Almirola qualified for the playoffs by virtue of his eighth-place finish in the regular-season standings.

● Almirola takes two bonus points into the playoffs via his stage wins June 27 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and July 12 at Kentucky.

● This is Almirola’s fourth playoff appearance and his third in a row.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The first race in the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs starts at 6 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

