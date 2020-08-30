RCR Post Race Report - Coke Zero Sugar 400

|
Austin Dillon and the Dow VORASURF Chevrolet Team Conclude NASCAR Regular Season on a High Note
Dillon One of 16 Drivers Advancing to 2020 NASCAR Playoffs
"Pulling into Daytona International Speedway for the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400 tonight and seeing fans really pumped me up. It was great to have them at the track, and I think they were treated to quite the show. We had a fast Dow VORASURF Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Even though we had to start at the back of the field, we were able to work our way into the top five and we had speed and a good handling car. Things were getting exciting with less than 15 laps to go. I thought there was going to be a big run and I was going to be in the clear but it didn't work out that way. I was on the high line and had nowhere to go when everyone started crashing in front of me. I should have known better. If you stay on the bottom you have an out. We ended up with a lot of damage to our Chevy and survived several additional end-of-race wrecks to nurse it home to a 25th-place finish. Obviously, not what we were hoping for but it's just the situation. It's the last race before the NASCAR Playoffs and we knew the action would be wild. I'm thankful we are locked into the Playoffs and I'm looking forward to running for a championship for everyone at RCR and ECR, Dow, Bass Pro Shops, TRACKER Off Road, E-Z-GO, American Ethanol, AstraZeneca, RigUp, Coca-Cola, Chevrolet and all of our partners."
-Austin Dillon
Tyler Reddick and No. 8 KCMG Team Show Speed and Lead Laps Before Being Swept Up in the 'Big One'
"Our No. 8 KCMG Chevrolet team came out today with one goal and that was to win. We gave it our all and came close to making the NASCAR Playoffs during my rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Our No. 8 KCMG Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was fast tonight and handled really well, too. I have to thank RCR and ECR for always bringing such great engines and cars to the superspeedway races. My spotter, Derek Kneeland, and crew chief, Randall Burnett, did a great job calling a race that got me up towards the front with 10 laps to go. I tried to make a move for the lead with about eight laps to go, and it didn't work out like I planned. It, unfortunately, hurt our car and chance to win. I was clear for about a second when I went to make it, but it's Daytona and things change quickly. There weren't a lot laps left at that time, and you have to do what you can to try to win to make the Playoffs. I can't thank KCMG, Caterpillar, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Alsco, Chevrolet and all our partners at RCR and ECR enough for their support during my rookie season. I promise we're still going to be fighting hard every week for the next 10 weeks to get our first win in the Cup Series."
-Tyler Reddick
