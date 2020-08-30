RCR Post Race Report - Coke Zero Sugar 400

"Pulling into Daytona International Speedway for the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400 tonight and seeing fans really pumped me up. It was great to have them at the track, and I think they were treated to quite the show. We had a fast Dow VORASURF Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Even though we had to start at the back of the field, we were able to work our way into the top five and we had speed and a good handling car. Things were getting exciting with less than 15 laps to go. I thought there was going to be a big run and I was going to be in the clear but it didn't work out that way. I was on the high line and had nowhere to go when everyone started crashing in front of me. I should have known better. If you stay on the bottom you have an out. We ended up with a lot of damage to our Chevy and survived several additional end-of-race wrecks to nurse it home to a 25th-place finish. Obviously, not what we were hoping for but it's just the situation. It's the last race before the NASCAR Playoffs and we knew the action would be wild. I'm thankful we are locked into the Playoffs and I'm looking forward to running for a championship for everyone at RCR and ECR, Dow, Bass Pro Shops, TRACKER Off Road, E-Z-GO, American Ethanol, AstraZeneca, RigUp, Coca-Cola, Chevrolet and all of our partners."