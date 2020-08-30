McDowell Earns 9th Top-15 Finish of 2020 with CarParts.com and CARDONE at Daytona

“Not the result that we wanted tonight, but our CarParts.com Ford Mustang was really fast. It sucked up really good in the draft and I was able to get up in the Top-10 and stay there pretty easily, but just got caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. You know, that's Daytona and it happens, but I'm just really proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports. It wasn't the finish that we had hoped for, but we still got a Top-15 finish with a crashed car. The speed that we had was some of the best that we've had on a superspeedway in a really long time, so I'm just really proud of everybody. Thank you to CarParts.com and CARDONE Industries for coming on board."