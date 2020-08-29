CarParts.com Gives Fans Chance to Win All-Star Bumper After McDowell and Wallace Meet to Autograph

CarParts.com, the e-commerce auto parts company that recently donated over $40,000 to charity after becoming the owner of the No. 43 bumper off the car driven by Darrell "Bubba" Wallace, Jr., is now hosting a fans-only sweepstakes of the historic memento.

Fans can now go to https://sweepstakes.carparts. com/allstaropenbumper for their opportunity to win the bumper that is signed by Michael McDowell and Wallace.

CarParts.com was the winning bidder of a NASCAR Foundation auction of the bumper after it was donated by McDowell and Front Row Motorsports. CarParts.com made a winning bid of $20,034, with all proceeds benefiting Motor Racing Outreach (MRO). CarParts.com then made an additional donation of $20,043 to Victory Junction in honor of Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM). Now, coming full circle, CarParts.com is giving a fan the opportunity to own the bumper.



"We feel there is no better owner of the All-Star bumper than a fan," said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com. "The fans are the heart, soul and driving factor of NASCAR. Their passion is unmatched and it's only fitting that we host a fan-only sweepstakes after Michael and Bubba came together to sign the bumper. We hope this makes for a fun and prized possession for the lucky winner."

CarParts.com is the tech-forward company with a fast, easy-to-use website that improves the way drivers shop for the parts they need. The e-commerce business offers an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website and a 90-day return policy that assures customers they will get the right parts, guaranteed. The company has delivered over 50 million parts across America.

"This is the fans' chance to own a cool piece of history from the Bristol All-Star race, thanks to CarParts.com," said McDowell. "So much good has come out of the bumper, and now a fan will finally own it. I can't thank CarParts.com enough for doing this."

The sweepstakes will end on September 6.

FRM PR