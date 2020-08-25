NASCAR President Steve Phelps Named to Board of Directors

NASCAR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim France today announced a key addition to the highest level of NASCAR’s leadership team, appointing NASCAR President Steve Phelps to the Board of Directors.

Steve Phelps becomes the fifth member of NASCAR’s Board of Directors, joining France; Lesa France Kennedy, Executive Vice Chair; Mike Helton, Senior Advisor to NASCAR; and Gary Crotty, Chief Legal Officer.

“Steve’s unwavering leadership and dedication to growing our sport through even the most challenging times has been remarkable,” said Jim France. “Steve understands every part of our business and has demonstrated a consistently confident and steady presence in the face of adversity. He will be a valued and trusted addition to the Board of Directors as we work to build a stronger NASCAR for our fans and our sport.”

“I am incredibly honored to be appointed to the Board of Directors,” said Phelps. “As a lifelong fan of the sport, I feel a great sense of pride and duty in our work to position the sport for long-term success. I am grateful for the leadership and example set by the France family and am genuinely humbled by their continued trust in me.”

Phelps has served as NASCAR President since 2018 and has been with the sanctioning body in various roles, including Chief Operating Officer, since 2005. He is only the fifth person to hold the position of NASCAR President. During his tenure as President, Phelps has pioneered important growth initiatives, oversaw the landmark merger and integration with ISC, instituted a Premier Partner model for the NASCAR Cup Series, and spearheaded a number of innovative changes to enhance the competition on track.

NASCAR PR