RCR Post Race Report - Dover 311 Race 1

"We had a fast Dow Coatings Chevrolet today, and it felt good to race at Dover International Speedway with plenty of speed. We just need to work on the handling a little. I feel like I covered every inch of this place, experimenting and looking for the best line around the track for our tight-handling condition. We opted to stay out for the competition caution in Stage 1, and our gamble paid off with the race lead. Clean air was everything. We had a commanding lead early in Stage 1, but I just got too tight to hold the lead for the end of the Stage. When we pitted at the end of Stage 2, we were issued a speeding penalty and had to restart at the tail end of the longest line. That mistake is on me. We ran long before pitting at the end of the race, but a caution didn't fall the way we hoped it would and we ended up finishing 15th. I'm sure we could have finished a few positions higher if more things would have gone our way today, but that's the beauty of having another race at Dover International Speedway tomorrow. We're going to work on it overnight and get it dialed in for tomorrow."