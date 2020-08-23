Newman Finishes 19th in First of Two Races at Dover

After a quick caution fell in the opening run of Saturday’s 311-lap race from Dover International Speedway, only three more yellow flags would wave in the remaining 302 laps as Ryan Newman drove the Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang to a 19th-place finish.

With a yellow just nine laps in, Newman and the No. 6 team elected to hit pit road early for service, which allowed them to stay out when the competition caution flew at lap 25. With most of the field pitting at lap 25, Newman stayed out and lined up third alongside teammate Chris Buescher.

He held the spot inside the top 10 for roughly 20 laps, eventually fading to 19th for the conclusion of stage one. After service under the break, Newman restarted 16th at lap 77, a second stage that ran caution-free until lap 185. Newman was close to receiving the lucky dog but lost the opportunity with just one lap to go in the stage when the leader passed the No. 12 for position.

Newman fired off 19th, one lap down, for the final stage, and hit pit road for the final time at lap 252 from the 18th spot. With the closing laps all running under green, Newman drove to the 19th spot when the checkered flag flew.

With the finish – according to NASCAR’s doubleheader invert rules – Newman will start in the second spot for Sunday’s second 311-lap race from ‘The Monster Mile.’

Coverage for Sunday’s race is set for 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The race can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFR PR