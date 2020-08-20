ACME Markets Teams Up with Front Row Motorsports for Dover Doubleheader

ACME Markets Inc. got its beginning in 1891 when two friends, Samuel Robinson and Robert Crawford, opened a small neighborhood grocery store at Second and Fernon Streets in South Philadelphia that emphasized quality products, low prices and friendly service. Over 128 years later, ACME is the largest grocery retailer in the Delaware Valley and remains dedicated to providing a high-quality grocery experience that customers have come to expect.

"We're excited to partner with John Hunter Nemechek in his rookie year at the Cup level," said Jim Perkins, President of ACME Grocery Stores. "He's incredibly talented on track and very personable off track. We've enjoyed supporting him over the years and are looking forward to seeing the ACME colors on the No. 38 at our home track in Dover."

"The folks at ACME have been working tirelessly these last few months to keep stores stocked with the essentials we need every day," said Nemechek. "I'm proud to represent them on track and want to thank them for all of their hard work and support. We'll do everything we can to bring home a Monster Trophy this weekend."

The No. 38 ACME Markets Ford Mustang will make its debut at Dover International Speedway on Saturday, August 22 for the "Drydene 311" at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN and MRN. The NASCAR Cup Series race the following day will also air at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN and MRN.