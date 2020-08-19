NBC Sports presents NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series doubleheaders from Dover this weekend on NBCSN as hunt for the playoffs continue

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series rolls in to Dover International Speedway for a pair of doubleheaders in the Cup and Xfinity Series this Saturday and Sunday on NBCSN.

Pre-race coverage begins at Noon ET on Saturday with NASCAR America and Countdown to Green, leading into the green flag for Xfinity Series Racing at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Cup Series race at 4 p.m. ET. Coverage of Sunday’s doubleheader starts at 1 p.m. ET.

This weekend’s race broadcasts will also feature a variety of commentator combinations, as Brad Daugherty makes his debut in the booth on Saturday’s Xfinity race, and Dale Jarrett joins Jeff Burton alongside Steve Letarte for Sunday’s Xfinity race:

Saturday Xfinity Series booth: Rick Allen, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Brad Daugherty

Sunday Xfinity Series booth: Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte

Saturday and Sunday Cup Series booths: Rick Allen, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte

This weekend will prove to be crucial for drivers sitting on the Playoff Bubble such as Jimmie Johnson, racing his last full-time season, and Kyle Busch, the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. Cup Series points leader Kevin Harvick (series-best 6 wins, 939 points) continues to have a stranglehold on the standings, followed by Denny Hamlin (5 wins, 821 points), Brad Keselowski (3 wins, 803 points) Chase Elliott (2 wins, 775 points) and Ryan Blaney (1 win, 755 points).

Austin Cindric continues to lead NASCAR Xfinity Series with an impressive five wins in his last six races, ahead of Chase Briscoe (5 wins, 782 points) and third-place Noah Gragson (2 wins, 740 points).

NBC Sports’ NASCAR pre-race host Krista Voda, auto racing icon Kyle Petty, Jarrett and Daugherty will lead this weekend’s pre- and post-race studio coverage this weekend.

Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters for the Cup Series races on-site from Dover. Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series driver and United States Navy Reserve Lt. Commander Jesse Iwuji will serve as a driver analyst on pit road during NBC Sports’ Xfinity Series race coverage on Saturday.

SEVEN TIME CHAMP JIMMIE JOHNSON JOINS DALE JR. DOWNLOAD – SATURDAY AT 11 A.M. ET ON NBCSN

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson will join Dale Jr. and Mike Davis for this week’s Dale Jr. Download this Saturday at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Johnson will be discussing his final NASCAR season, what sitting on the playoff bubble means at this point, and what lies ahead in his racing future.

Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C., the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN takes viewers couch-side for the taping of the motorsports icon’s weekly podcast, featuring unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight that fans have come to expect from Dale Jr.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23 – INDY 500 PRE-RACE COVERAGE BEGINS AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC

NBC Sports will present live coverage of the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 this Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, leading into the wave of the green flag for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” led by pole-sitter Marco Andretti at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst), and Paul Tracy (analyst) will call the 104th Indianapolis 500 alongside pit reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast and Kevin Lee.

Bell and Tracy have combined to make 17 career Indy 500 starts. Tracy was the runner-up in the 2002 Indy 500, while Bell registered a career-best fourth-place Indy 500 finish in 2009. Diffey will call his second consecutive Indy 500 and has additionally called many of motorsports’ most prestigious events, including the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

NBC Sports’ comprehensive Indy 500 commentary team includes host Mike Tirico and analyst and former INDYCAR driver Danica Patrick, who made eight Indy 500 starts in her career (best finish of third in 2009) and was the first woman to lead laps in ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’ NBC Sports’ motorsports reporter Rutledge Wood will provide on-site reports from in and around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

CARB DAY COVERAGE BEGINS FRIDAY AT 11 A.M. ON NBCSN & NBC SPORTS GOLD

NBC Sports will present Carb Day this Friday, August 21, with 2.5 hours of coverage on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Diffey, Bell and Tracy will have the call on Carb Day along with Snider, Stavast and Lee providing reports from the pits.

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS LORETTA LYNN’S NATIONAL 2 – MOTO 2 ON SATURDAY AT 12:30 A.M. ET ON NBCSN

The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship season will continue with a second consecutive race at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. The originally scheduled Washougal National was cancelled last week due to COVID-19 concerns, and Round 2 of the 2020 season was moved to the site of the season-opening event last weekend. In the inaugural Loretta Lynn’s National, Zach Osborne earned his first career win in the 450MX Class, while Dylan Ferrandis was victorious in the 250MX Class.

Saturday’s coverage of the Loretta Lynn’s National 2 Moto2 on NBCSN begins at 12:30 a.m. ET. Qualifying coverage on Saturday begins at 1:10 p.m. ET exclusively on NBC Sports Gold’s Pro Motocross Pass.

Veteran play-by-play voice Jason Weigandt, analyst and two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Grant Langston, and pit reporter Will Christien will call the race action.

MOTOGP STYRIAN GRAND PRIX – SUNDAY AT 7:30 A.M. ET ON NBCSN

The 2020 MotoGP season continues on Sunday with a live presentation of the Styrian Grand Prix from Red Bull Ring – Spielberg at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo (67 points) currently leads the points standings after four races. Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso (56 points), who won last week in Austria, is currently second in the standings.

Todd Harris (play-by-play) and former professional motorcycle racer Ben Bostrom (analyst) will anchor coverage.

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP FROM VIRGINIA INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY – SUNDAY AT 10 A.M. ET ON NBCSN

The GT Le Mans and GT Daytona classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be in action at the 3.27-mile Virginia International Raceway for the two-hour, 40-minute Michelin GT Challenge. Coverage will be presented via next-day delay on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Corvette (GT Le Mans) and AIM Vasser Sullivan-Lexus (GT Daytona) were victorious in IMSA’s last race on August 2 at Road America.

Brian Till (play-by-play), former IMSA GT driver Calvin Fish (analyst), and motorsports veteran A.J. Allmendinger (analyst) will call the race. Jon Beekhuis will provide reports from pit road at Virginia International Raceway.

Following is this week’s motorsports programming across NBC Sports :

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Friday, Aug. 21 Indy 500 Carb Day 11 a.m. NBCSN Saturday, Aug. 22 Dale Jr. Download – Jimmie Johnson 11 a.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green 12 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series – Dover 12:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR America Pre-Race Show 3:00 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green 3:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Racing – Dover 4 p.m. NBCSN Lucas Oil Pro Motocross - Loretta Lynn 12:30 a.m. NBCSN Sunday, Aug. 23 MotoGP – Styria 7:30 a.m. NBCSN IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship – VIR 10 a.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series – Dover 1 p.m. NBCSN 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 1 p.m. NBC NASCAR America Pre-Race Show 3 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green 3:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Race – Dover 4 p.m. NBCSN

NBC Sports PR