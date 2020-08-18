Kyle Busch will be seeing double the green this weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in hopes of capturing the checkered flag for the first time this season.

Busch, driver of the No. 18 Interstate Batteries for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), will head to Dover with not one, but two chances to win Saturday and Sunday and gain valuable points with just three races remaining in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. All three races, starting with this weekend’s Dover doubleheader and concluding with the regular-season finale on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway oval, will feature the green lightning scheme of JGR founding partner Interstate Batteries.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion sits 10th in the driver standings, 100 points above the cutline for the 16-driver, 10-race playoff field, and he will most certainly dig deep this weekend to get his long-awaited first victory of the season to secure a playoff spot outright. While Busch’s season has been uncharacteristically frustrating with four DNF’s, he’s also brought home 10 top-five finishes, which is third-most in NASCAR’s top series behind points leader Kevin Harvick and JGR teammate Denny Hamlin. With three career wins at the track nicknamed the “Monster Mile,” Busch and his Interstate Batteries team know that just one win could set them up with some much-needed momentum with the playoffs approaching.

This weekend’s races at Dover will be the third and final doubleheader weekend scheduled for the Cup Series this season. Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway was already scheduled to run a June doubleheader. But doubleheaders were added at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn two weekends ago and Dover this weekend to help make up for races not run during the pandemic-induced 10-week schedule hiatus. Busch is coming off a strong performance in the most recent doubleheader weekend at Michigan, where he brought home a pair of top-five finishes in the Irish Hills.

In addition to his three career wins at Dover, Busch and his Interstate Batteries team have some impressive overall stats there to bolster their confidence this weekend. Along with the wins in NASCAR’s top series, Busch has scored five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and four NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series wins at Dover. He’s led a whopping 1,210 laps in his previous 30 Cup Series starts at Dover, an average of 40 per race. He’s also scored 12 Cup Series top-fives and 19 top-10s at the high-banked, concrete mile oval.

With Interstate Batteries returning to the No. 18 Toyota for the next three races, Busch is encouraging fans to stop by a local Interstate dealer to get their vehicle batteries checked for their end-of-summer road trips. The summer months can be taxing on both man and machine, as hot weather has a far greater effect on batteries than the cold. One of the many ways JGR’s founding partner Interstate Batteries leverages its NASCAR program is by helping to remind consumers to have their batteries checked in all seasons, but especially during the summer heat.

So, as the Interstate Batteries team heads to Dover, Busch will have double the chances to win with a pair of 311-miles races on the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware’s capital city in his Interstate Batteries green lightning scheme. A win would go a long way toward gaining some much-needed momentum as the playoffs loom on the horizon.

